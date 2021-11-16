Joie Chavis recently stepped out for a night out rocking a physique-loving nude tattoo print ensemble and burgundy velvet thigh-high boots.
Joie Chavis wore a Marine Serre ensemble including the $345 tattoo second-skin top and $430 tattoo high-waisted leggings. Both pieces feature matching allover tattoo designs, coming together as the ultimate stylish look that’s sure to turn heads. Celebrities like Khloe Kardashian and Rihanna are also fans of Marine Serre’s tattoo print pieces as they’ve been spotted in the brown “Second Skin” pieces.
For accessories, she went with a pair of burgundy velvet over-the-knee boots and hoop earrings.
Thoughts?