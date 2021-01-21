Jhene Aiko Stunned Wearing Minna Fashion’s Leopard Print Party Dress + Roger River Shoes
Jhene Aiko looked captivating wearing a beautiful floor length leopard dress from Minna Fashion. The colors are rich and the fabric looks luxe. Her single braid cornrows by Jasmine Harris were pulled up into a high bun leaving no distractions for this killer silhouette.
“Brown Leopard Print Bodycon Elegant Party Maxi Dress. Features a special design on the right side shoulder with a side thick deep slit on corset, the maxi skirt and the side slit makes the finish look on a long side cape”. – Minna Fashion
The dress was paired with Roger Vivier’s black heeled sandals and she was styled by iCONtips. Her makeup was done by Jaunice.
Stunning as always Jhene!