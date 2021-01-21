Jhene Aiko Stunned Wearing Minna Fashion’s Leopard Print Party Dress + Roger River Shoes

Jhene Aiko looked captivating wearing a beautiful floor length leopard dress from Minna Fashion. The colors are rich and the fabric looks luxe. Her single braid cornrows by Jasmine Harris were pulled up into a high bun leaving no distractions for this killer silhouette.

“Brown Leopard Print Bodycon Elegant Party Maxi Dress. Features a special design on the right side shoulder with a side thick deep slit on corset, the maxi skirt and the side slit makes the finish look on a long side cape”. – Minna Fashion

The dress was paired with Roger Vivier’s black heeled sandals and she was styled by iCONtips. Her makeup was done by Jaunice.

Stunning as always Jhene!

Related Topics

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like