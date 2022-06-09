The Halftime premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival belonged to J-Lo as she owned the red carpet wearing a black gown with sheer panels! Flaunting hips, thighs and skin with every pose, the actress and singer trusted her long-time stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn to dress her up in Tom Ford for the evening.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Adding a hint of glimmer, Lopez wore teardrop earrings and a diamond ring by Lorraine Schwartz. Of course, no look would be complete without a standup glam squad, and her’s consisted of makeup artist Mary Phillips, star hair stylist Chris Appleton and manicurist Tom Bachik.

The FW22 Tom Ford number is the second all black, hip baring dress worn by Jenny within this week alone (the first being her Mônot ensemble for the MTV Movie and TV Awards this past Sunday)! Could this be an emerging signature style for the icon? Either way, we’re bound to see more cut-outs at the hip mimicking her unmatchable style on red carpets and runways to come!

Photo: Courtesy of Tom Ford

What say you?



Main Image: IG/Reproduction