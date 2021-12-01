Jayda Cheaves headed out for night out in Houston, Texas where she rocked a stylish all-red ensemble. Let’s get into her look:
Jayda Cheaves wore a full Givenchy look including the $1,550 cropped paneled wool bomber jacket (sold out), $790 jacquard logo oversized t-shirt, and $1,085 legging pants in 4G jacquard. Continuing the red aesthetic of the look, she carried a red quilted Chanel handbag and sported $1,150 Tom Ford Padlock sandals in red (sold out).
Thoughts on her look?
Photos: @flashbyben