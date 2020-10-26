Jayda Cheaves Enjoyed the LA Vibes in White Fringe Knit Fashion Nova Set!
Jayda Cheaves has a style that is all her own! She loves designer as much as the next girl, but she also rocks dabbles in unique pieces from boutiques and affordable stylish pieces from Fashion Nova on occasion. She was spotted out in LA enjoying the California vibes in a super cute knit fringe Fashion Nova set.
Jayda Cheaves was wearing Fashion Nova’s Fringe Around Sweater Short Set in white. This sweater short set includes an off-the-shoulder sweater and drawstring shorts with fringe detailing on the sides of each garment. For the price of $59.99, you can opt for the white or grey colorway for this set. The Fringe Around Sweater Short Set is the perfect chic set for Fall, pair with knee-high boots and a suede hat for a bomb look!
Shop the set here!