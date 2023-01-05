We’ve got tunnel vision for James Harden‘s tunnel fashion. Over the holidays, the NBA style star arrived to Madison Square Garden dressed winter weather appropriate with a clear statement that he’s ready for the spring! From top to bottom, Harden wore Marni, including a wool Balaclava that’s currently available at SSENSE for $257, a $6,700 striped shearling hoodie, light Nappa leather cargo pants for $1,614 and a pair of $1,050 faux fur slippers.

But its the $42,500 Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandoulière 50 Bouquet that made this look bloom!

Photo: Nathaniel S. Butler

Get the look: $6,700 Marni Hooded Stripe Shearling Jacket

Get the look: $6,700 Marni Light Nappa Leather Cargo Pants

Get the look: $6,700 Marni Color-Block Faux-Fur Slippers

Get the look: $257 Marni Pink Virgin Wool Balaclava

And here’s a close-up of the bag, a design from the great late Virgil Abloh’s last LV show during Paris Fashion Week FW22.

Get the look: $42,500 Marni Keepall Bandoulière 50 Bouquet

What do you think?