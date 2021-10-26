The Insecure Final Season 5 episode debuted last night on HBO! And while we’re juiced to see Issa and Molly on the mend, and biting our fingernails about the future of Issa and Lawrence, you know we were really just there for the fashion. Costume Designer Shiona Turini did her thing, draping the ladies in luxurious looks:

Issa and the squad hit their old Stanford stomping ground, where Issa does a panel on entrepreneurship (this was my favorite part of the episode because I could SO relate to being on a panel and hearing crickets after you respond, lol). Issa dressed the part, however, in a Fall 2020 Dries van Noten plaid ombre top and pants ($955, $1,269, sold out).

Later on, the ladies convene for a mixer, with both Kelli Prenny (played by Natasha Rothwell) and Tiffany Dubois (played by Amanda Seales) in Gucci: a $2,980 Gg Embroidered Denim Dress With Lace In Blue and a $2,800 @gucci Jersey Dress With Gg Belt In Green.

Yvonne Orji aka Molly Carter had one of my favorite looks on the episode: a Sally Lapointe Monochromatic look:

The looks are refreshing and fashion forward as usual. I can’t wait to see what the rest of the Season holds!

What was your favorite look from this episode?

Have a fashion related question? Download our app here or here and leave it on our wall for a feature.

Images: HBO Max