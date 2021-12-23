Following her big engagement to now-fiancé and rapper Lil Dark, India Royale stepped out in a stylish look and all smiles. Sticking to a neon green and black color scheme, her outfit included a pair of black leather pants from Fashion Nova.

India Royale wore Fashion Nova’s $39.99 I’ve Never Looked Better PU Leather Pant in black. The leather trousers were paired with a Dries Van Noten x Len Lye stripes coat, a Chanel neon green top and black booties. For accessories, she carried a black Amiri basketball bag and wore icy jewelry pieces. Her look was styled by Naya Ashley.

The I’ve Never Looked Better PU Leather Pant appears in a sleek PU leather material complimented by a high waist detail and skinny pants leg. It also comes in brown in addition to its black colorway.

What say you?