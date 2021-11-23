India Love was spotted out rocking a stylish outfit from Fashion Nova. Discover how you can get her exact look at an affordable price:
India Love wore Fashion Nova’s crop top from the $69.99 Slow Motion Mesh Tie Dye Pant Set paired with $49.99 Double Dare Faux Leather Pants in camel. To go along with the ensemble, she accessorized with a woven handbag and embellished wooden platform heels. She also wore Louis Vuitton hoop earrings and a heart pendant necklace.
Would you rock her look? Since Fashion Nova is currently hosting a sitewide sale in preparation of Black Friday, you can snag those pieces for less!