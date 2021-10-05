ABC Network’s The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World aired over the weekend, taking us on a historical journey through the magical world that is Walt Disney World as the well-known landmark celebrates its 50th anniversary. Hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, the program explores the world of Disney through spectacular visuals, exclusive interviews with the industry’s biggest names, and captivating performances by Christina Aguilera and Halle Bailey. In fact, people are still reeling over Halle Bailey’s performance as she mesmerized the venue with her singing of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight”.

For her performance, Halle Bailey wore a stunning Elie Saab Spring 2021 Couture gown, styled by Nikki Cortez. Resembling a classic Disney princess, Halle’s dress is truly perfect for the occasion with its sweetheart necklace and blossoming skirt which finds itself adorned with crystal embellished embroidery. To go long with her gown, she wore Nadine Aysoy jewelry. For her hair, she wore her locs in a style which included a delicate front braid intertwined with crystal chains.

Fans absolutely loved this performance by Bailey, as many expressed how it added to the anticipation of her role as Ariel in the upcoming Little Mermaid remake which is slated to release in 2023.

Thoughts?