British musician FKA Twigs was photographed in New York promoting ‘The Crow,’ and she looked as if she came out of the matrix in a chocolate leather Celine look paired with matching Windowsen boots.

With fall exactly one month away, stars are giving us a taste of textured co-ord sets. FKA Twigs Celine leather jacket and mini skirt gave us main character energy.

Her $1,073 Metal Dragon thigh high boots by Windowsen reminded us of Rick Owens leather platforms boots with the exception of the skinny heel.

This monochromatic ensemble on FKA Twigs felt luxe and elevated. Her black pony tail attached to her blonde bald head felt original and progressive.

We thought FKA Twigs definitely pulled this fierce and edgy look off!

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images