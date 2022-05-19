Day two of Cannes Film Festival 2022, the 75th edition, has just concluded and so far the fashions have been romantic and over the top! Here to let you in on the style must-sees and latest trends from the red carpet, Fashion Bomb Daily has scoped out the latest highlights from the world’s greatest film exposé in the south of France:

Lori Harvey in Alexandre Vauthier Couture

Photo: Getty

Listen, la vie est jaune (that’s French for yellow) in Cannes this year as Lori was one of a few invitees to wear the warm hue to the Opening Ceremony on Tuesday. Styled by Maeve Riley, she glistened in Messika Jewelry. Hairstylist Mitchell Cantrell and makeup artist James Molloy truly brought the entire look home with the beauty.

Didi Stone Olomide in custom Roberto Cavalli

Photo: Getty

Didi, dressed by Roberto Cavalli, looked like a bouquet of golden roses on the opening evening of the film festival. With minimal Paillard gems to complete the outfit, a pixie cut by Shine Beauty & Hair and natural makeup by Christel K, this one had everyone talking.

Jasmine Tookes in Tony Ward Couture

Photo: Getty

Shining bright like the sun in Tony Ward Couture, Jasmine Tookes was styled by her mother Cary Robinson. The pleated, sweetheart neckline gown featured jewel detailing through the bodice, the perfect touch.

Viola Davis in Alexander McQueen

Photo: Getty

Wearing a Pre-Fall/Winter McQueen design, actress Viola Davis arrived at the premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ looking regal as can be. The off-shoulder, corset dress in honey yellow was made for her!

Urvashi Rautela in Tony Ward

Photo: Getty

Urvashi stood out from the crowd during the opening in this cloud-like Tony Ward tulle gown and Messika Jewelry. Her team consisted of stylist Bilal Fakih, Neville Hair & Beauty and makeup artist Chynara Kojoeva.

Farhana Bodi in Atelier Zuhra

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Volume and texture were all the craze on the Cannes red carpet, and influencer Farhana Bodi took it to the next level wearing a fuchsia colored floor-length gown with train and plumage! Her accessories were provided by Renu Oberoi and hair styled by Ahmad Abou El Saad.

Adriana Lima in custom Balmain

Photo: Getty

Flaunting the baby bump, Adriana Lima wore a Balmain gown with a custom cut-out at the belly to the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ premiere!

Thoughts? Stay tuned for more fashion coverage of the Festival de Cannes!

Main Image: Getty