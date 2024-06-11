The king of R&B Usher stepped out to attend the first US runway show for Hermès second half debut of their Fall 2024 collection.

Known as, “The Second Chapter,” artistic director Nadège Vanhée’s showcased urban wear to reflect the wondrous streets of New York.

From the chicest trench coats and detailed knit sweaters, to the color red leaving a tantalizing spell in the form of dresses, tops and high waisted trousers–the collection was beautiful yet edgy.

Usher who has been rocking some of the hottest luxe designers, opted for a full Hermès ensemble, styled by Jeremy Haynes.

His muted teal biker jacket was layered over a matching tank, and paired with black trousers, along with a men’s Hermès backpack.

Usher kept his accessories to a minimum, with black yellow-tined shades, a tribal necklace, and pointy-toe leather boots.

Following the Hermès runway show, Usher hopped on his private plane and jetted off to his next destination.

Usher spruced up nicely and looked so handsome. After all these years, we’re sure he still has the ladies singing “You make me wanna leave the one I’m with, start a new relationship with you, this is what you do.”

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @tomasherold