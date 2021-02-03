Fashion Bomb Kids: Ryleigh Madison and Friend Recreate Barack and Michelle Obama’s Sergio Hudson Look for 2021 Inauguration

Get ready as we are about to supply you with some cuteness overload for your Wednesday morning! While adults have been recreating Inauguration Day looks, the kids have started joining in on the fun too.

Recently, kid model Ryleigh Madison and her friend Zayden took to Instagram to share their recreation of Barack and Michelle Obama‘s 2021 Inauguration looks. Ryleigh channeled her inner Michelle Obama mimicking the Sergio Hudson ensemble from head to toe. She even nailed her side-part hairdo! Zayden also executed Barack Obama’s look perfectly with his very own mask and double-breasted coat.

South Carolina native-designer Sergio Hudson even showed love to the two four-year olds in an Instagram post: “Thank you guys for all the love. I have been tagged and sent hundreds of remakes and dedication pics. Meredith Koop and I could have never imagined when we were cooking up this look how many of you connected to it. Instead of me trying to post all of them here is my favorite by Ryleigh Madison.”

What an adorable moment!