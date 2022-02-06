Happy Saturday, Bombers and Bombshells!

Mark your calendars for February 11th! The film Death on the Nile will be hitting theaters, and the mystery thriller promises to be chock full of intrigue, murder, and style!

Produced by Branagh, Ridley Scott, Judy Hofflund and Kevin J. Walsh, the film is a follow-up to Murder on the Orient Express (2017) and stars Branagh returning as Hercule Poirot, along with Tom Bateman (also returning from the first film), Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright.

We had the wonderful opportunity to chat with the film’s fashion costume designer, the two time Oscar Award nominated Paco Delgado, to talk about how he captured 1930’s glamour via the characters:

To research costumes for the film, Delgado referenced old Paris Vogue Magazine’s, and looked to Hollywood starlets like Bette Davis and Marlene Dietrich for inspiration. He said, “I was looking at Chanel designs of the period, and Schiaparelli as well. We also looked at Fashion Museums and Vintage shops to get shapes, and ideas for cuts.”

His favorite look from the movie? Lynette (played by Gal Gadot’s) wedding dress. He said, “It was a natural, skin tone color. It was bias cut, with a really nice embroidering and painting on the skirt. It took us weeks to produce. That was the most exciting piece.”

He continued, “With the men’s costumes, we took a different approach. We didn’t want it to be too boring. We wanted to have color. We used red coats, and orange jackets, to get a bit out of the norm.”

Sounds fabulous! I can’t wait to check it out.

Images: Courtesy