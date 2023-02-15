Engineer turned designer, Taquiela Wright, celebrates women through confidence.

It’s Valentine’s Day and it just wouldn’t be complete without a saucy, exclusive preview from one of our favorite new, emerging intimates designers!

Meet Delisa Rose, a luxury lingerie brand–the timeless brand will launch its highly coveted new line, PRIMROSE Collection, via e-commerce on Friday, February 17, 2023. Featuring eight innovative designs, PRIMROSE incorporates kismet fabrics such as chiffon, lace, and mesh fabrics to create bold, soft, and elegant pieces – just in time for a loving holiday!

Made in the USA, inspired by the purple primrose, the PRIMROSE Collection aims to breathe renewal and youthfulness through its whimsical and intricate designs. From classic black lace bodysuits with bell cuffs, to fierce waist-snatching two-piece sets, the romantic and sultry collection exudes luxury, couture, and confidence.

And we’re here for it!

“Delisa Rose creates and designs cutting-edge and innovative looks that complement the woman’s body,” says Taquiela Wright, Delisa Rose’s Founder and Designer. “We are seeing a resurgence of body positivity, and the diversity of the market and consumers must remain front and center in today’s lingerie industry. With that in mind, I continue to push the envelope to curator pieces that embrace all shapes, sizes, and skin tones. Wear it. Love it. Live it!”

Crafted to challenge and change the narrative of style, Taquiela birthed Delisa Rose in 2021. Using her experience as an Engineer in the Oil & Gas industry, Taquiela uses geometric shapes and cuts to create unique designs and patterns often not seen in the lingerie space. Her goal is to empower women to embrace their bodies and boost their confidence through designs that embody couture, luxury, and elegance.

Take a look at some of our fave looks from the breathtaking collection that will be exclusively available at: www.delisaroseluxurylingerie.com. Which pieces will you covet on February 17th?

“Julia”: This luxurious Velvet & Lace Bodysuit is the perfect look if you want to stand out from the rest! This beauty is accented with a beautiful stretch floral sheer and gold lace exclusively made for this look only! Features figure-flattering boning and underwire cups, sexy and flirty bell sleeves, and is perfect for going out or lounging thanks to its stretchy and floral lace composition and sassy silhouette!

“Michelle”: Black Velvet Panty & Bralette is just the right amount of elegance you’re looking for when taking lingerie to the next level! This look is accented with a beautiful embroidery lace front. Features figure-flattering boning and underwire cups and beautiful bell sleeves, for a flirty and fun touch. This sexy little piece is perfect for wearing out to a party or lounging thanks to its elegant velvet composition and beautiful scalloped trims accents the seamed cups supported by spaghetti straps.

“Renee”: This luxurious Pink and Black Floral print Robe is long and flowy. It’s the perfect look just in time for spring, accented with a beautiful stretch floral lace side. This classic piece is perfect for wearing around the house when you want to feel extra elegant and beautiful.

“Delisa”: This luxurious Black Velvet Chemise is quite the elegant look if you’re trying to jazz up your bedroom life. This iconic style is trimmed in our signature eyelash lace with adjustable straps that can easily cross over as a sexy dress for a night out or a seductive night in.

Whew chile. From the looks of it, Delisa Rose may just get all of our coins! This collection is fire! Price points start as low as $250-$450, and better yet, it’s all hand-crafted and made with love in the U.S.A.

Photo Credits:

Models: Morgan “Viva” Bradley & Sierra Parker

Creative Direction: Divine Influence PR

Primrose Collection Campaign Photos: Rari Films

Model’s Glam: MakeupbyBarbee