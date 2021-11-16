Erica Mena seemed to be enjoying the 305, or Miami, as she stepped out for the night in a stunning look. The media personality was spotted rocking a brown latex corset-style midi dress from Fashion Nova.
Erica Mena wore Fashion Nova’s $59.99 Midnight City Latex Midi Dress in cognac. Her dress is quite the stunner, comprised of brown form-fitting latex matched with details like a plunging neckline, corseted waist and draped skirt which forms a high leg slit.
Accompanying the look, Erica went with nude heeled sandals and drop earrings, a watch, and bracelet. She also wore her hair in a long wavy style.
Thoughts?