Erica Mena was spotted in the 305, aka Miami, soaking in the views and showing off her physique. The reality tv star posed in a head-turning cutout o-ring sweater dress from Fashion Nova.

Erica Mena wore Fashion Nova’s $44.99 Chase The Fun Sweater Mini Dress. She paired the dress with stud earrings and what appears to be Bottega Veneta coil wire sandals.

The Chase The Fun Sweater Mini Dress stuns in a multicolor sweater knit fabric, taking sweater dresses to a sexy level with a deep v-neckline, cutouts, and an o-ring piece in the middle of the garment. Not to mention, it is rounded off with beaded ties on the end of each sleeve. Hot!

Would you rock this dress? Secure it here.