Ella Rodriguez is ready for the approaching cool days as she was spotted keeping it cozy in her latest look. She struck a pose in a burgundy velour jogger set by Fashion Nova.
Ella Rodriguez wore the $42.99 Tell Me What You Want Jogger Velour Set in burgundy. The set includes a matching zip-up drawstring jacket and elastic waistband drawstring joggers in a smooth velour fabric. The two-piece co ord is also offered in black, mocha, and blush in addition to the burgundy color.
Rodriguez paired the burgundy look with Louis Vuitton accessories including a handbag and sneakers. She also wore a cuban link necklace and gold bracelets to accompany the Fall-approved ensemble.
Thoughts? Shop the set here.