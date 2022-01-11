Ella Rodriguez was spied soaking up the sun in Miami, rocking a chic poolside look. Her outfit included a nude PVC strap bikini from Fashion Nova.
Ella Rodriguez wore Fashion Nova’s $49.99 Clear Skies 2 Piece PVC Strap Bikini in nude. She paired the bikini with a nude knotted coverup skirt, Chanel slide sandals, and jewelry pieces.
The Clear Skies 2 Piece PVC Strap Bikini includes a triangle bikini top and cheeky bottoms, with both featuring clear PVC straps to give off an invisible impression. Additionally, the bikini set also comes in red, neon yellow and white.
What say you? Snag the bikini here.