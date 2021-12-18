Ella Rodriguez was spotted living it up in NYC, rocking a stylish look matched with a perfect view of the Big Apple. Her outfit included a black faux leather-like tube jumpsuit from Fashion Nova, discover how you can achieve her look:
Ella Rodriguez wore Fashion Nova’s $29.99 Buenos Aires PU Jumpsuit in black. She paired the jumpsuit with a brown fur coat along with Louis Vuitton boots and a handbag.
The Buenos Aires PU Jumpsuit comes sleeveless with skinny pants legs in a stretchy, sleek-smooth PU material, giving off the feels of a faux leather look.
Would you rock this jumpsuit? Shop it here.