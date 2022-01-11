DreamDoll was recently spotted on a set possibly filming for an upcoming project. The rapper posed in a casual-chic look which included an orange cropped puffer jacket from Fashion Nova.
DreamDoll wore Fashion Nova’s $49.99 Shoot Your Shot Cropped Puffer Jacket in orange. She paired the jacket with a white crop top, distressed lace-up jeans, white Chanel bag, and lime green fur Marni slip-on shoes.
The Shoot Your Shot Cropped Puffer Jacket presents itself in a puffed, oversized silhouette matched with zipper pocket details, a collar, and satin lining. While DreamDoll rocks the orange colorway, it also comes in pink and mocha.
Thoughts? Shop the jacket here.