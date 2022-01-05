Draya Michele was spotted getting in the holiday spirit while rocking a stylish look. Her look included a black ruched pant set from Fashion Nova, discover how to get her look:

Draya Michele wore Fashion Nova’s $49.99 Clear Your Schedule Ruched Pant Set in black. The set features a short-sleeve crop top and split-hem high-waisted pants, with both pieces including adjustable drawstrings for a ruching effect. While Draya wore the black colorway, the set also comes in blue and pink.

Since she was lounging at home, she went with a pair of large hoop earrings as her only accessory. For hair, she opted for a braided ponytail.

What do you think? Shop the set here.