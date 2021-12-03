Draya Michele was recently spotted in a cozy look featuring a blue sherpa puffer jacket from Fashion Nova. Discover how to score this comfy piece:
Draya Michele wore Fashion Nova’s $49.99 Make You Cozy Crop Puffer Jacket in blue. The jacket appears as a cropped puffer jacket with a drawstring waist, zipper, high neck detail, and pockets. Not to mention, it comes in a cozy sherpa material, making it perfect for winter. While Draya wears the blue color option, it also comes in pink.
Draya paired the jacket with blue flared trousers, nude heels, and hoop earrings.
Thoughts? Shop the puffer jacket here.