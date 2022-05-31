During the closing ceremony of the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, Deepika Padukone dazzled us one last time as she owned the entire red carpet and emerged in a regal off-white, pearl ornamented custom design by designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

The garment was a traditional saree, often worn by women from South Asia, which consists of fine fabrics draped over one shoulder and wrapped around the waist. For Deepika who was styled by Shaleena Nathani, she wore a strapless, pearl embellished bralette overlapped with a semi-sheer ivory material that featured gathered flounces, creating a ruffled effect.

The wrap-around motion of the fabric surrounding her body gave way to a majestic tiered silhouette that was truly hypnotic. If that wasn’t enough to set her apart, a hand-embroidered neckpiece that reportedly carries roughly 1,200 pearls and 200 crystals rested against her shoulders and collarbone.

What a way to end the 75th anniversary celebration of Cannes! What do you think?

All Images: IG/Reproduction