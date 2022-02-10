Happy Thursday!

Yesterday, I was juiced to stop by the Paley Center for Media to take in their Salute to Black Achievements in Television:

In addition to the Center housing a room full of salient clips from popular TV shows and news broadcasts, they also offer games testing your knowledge of entertainment history, along with photos and fashion!

Go downstairs for a display of costumes from fabulous must watch shows, including Blackish. The “#Juneteenth” & “Our Wedding Dre” costumes of blackish will be on display there, all month long.

If you’re in New York, be sure to visit the Paley Center at 25 West 52nd street, and click here for more details.

What do you think?

Images: @SoneJr