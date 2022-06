So my hair is in a fun in between state! Sometimes I’ll wear it short, and other occasions call for a switch up. Indique allows me to have the ultimate flexibility, slipping on a wig for certain occasions:

I can go short or long, curly or straight!

What I love the most about Indique Hair is the quality. Shedding is minimal, and my units stand the test of time.

What do you think?

Images: Sone Jr