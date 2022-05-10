Happy Tuesday!

This past weekend, I was honored to be invited to cover Mary J Blige’s Strength of a Woman Festival, sponsored by Pepsi!

The action packed weekend was a celebration of the Strength of Women, and featured informative panels, a concert, and a Sunday Gospel Brunch!

On day 1, I stopped by The Gathering Spot and popped into talks featuring boss women like Kandi, Myleik, Claudine Joseph, and Naturi Naughton! I popped by the green room to say hey to Shamea Morton, Toya Johnson, and Angel:

That night, I attended the concert, and grabbed a pic with Tasha Smith.

Then on Mother’s Day on Sunday, I stopped by the Gospel Brunch, and said hey to one of the sponsors of the event, Monique Rodriguez of Mielle Organics:

Polka dot top coming soon to FashionBombDailyShop.com (of course!).

I loved every minute of the weekend and can’t wait for the next! Mary told us that the Festival will be in Atlanta every Mother’s Day moving forward!

Learn and see more at @StrengthofaWomanFest.

Which look was your favorite?

Images: @DreaNicolePhotography, @FreddyoArt, @SterlingPics