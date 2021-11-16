Yung Miami and JT of the City Girls attended this year’s Revolt Summit where the rap duo performed together in coordinating Chanel looks.
JT wore the $7,400 Chanel canvas jumpsuit in black, silver, red and blue paired with calfskin grosgrain quilted lace-up boots, which are going for $2,632 on Fashionphile in a size 36.5. She also sported a sleek bob, executed by Arrogant Tae.
Yung Miami also wore the $7,400 Chanel canvas jumpsuit, but she opted for the white, black, blue and red version.
What say you?
Photos: @thatsbawselife