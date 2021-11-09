Christina Milian was spotted during a night out wearing a patent-look quilted cropped puffer jacket from Fashion Nova, discover how you can achieve her look:
Christina Milian wore Fashion Nova’s $59.99 Love Your Personality Cropped Puffer Jacket in black. The jacket appears cropped in sleek black PU material matched with a quilted design. Other standout features of the piece include two large front pockets, a collar, and a functioning front zipper.
Milian paired the jacket with a black harness top and jeans, going for a slightly edgy aesthetic for her look.
Thoughts? Shop the jacket here.