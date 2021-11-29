Christina Milian struck a pose in a black and white ensemble which included black vinyl pants from Fashion Nova. Tune in below for details on her look:
Christina Milian wore Fashion Nova’s $49.99 Late Night Texts Vinyl Pants in black. The pants appear with a high-waist detail, skinny pants legs, and zipper-button closure in sleek, shiny vinyl. While she wears the black color option, the pants also come in pink and red with sizes ranging up to 3X.
Christina paired the pants with a white sweater with black stripes along with black and white Nike sneakers. She also wore a pair of hoop earrings.
Thoughts? Shop the pants here.