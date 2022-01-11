Chris Brown took to the ‘gram to remind us that he knows how to “put it on” when it comes to style and looks. The music artist was spotted rocking a full designer collaboration and we got deets on his ensemble.

Chris Brown wore a Gucci x The North Face $2,500 monogram puffer jacket and $2,900 overalls (sold out). While both are sold out for retail, you can catch the jacket on resale platform StockX for $4,000+.

He finished the look with a white t-shirt, tan beanie hat and Air Jordan 3 “Animal Instinct” sneakers.

Would you rock his look?