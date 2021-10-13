In the latest “Celebs Love”, we spotted Ari Fletcher, Melody S. Holt, and It Girl Ariel in the same Albina Dyla x Ivy Showroom dress.

The Albina Dyla x Ivy Showroom mini dress appears in dazzling blue sequins with a dramatic gathered detail on each side and a nude mesh insert to match the skin. Not to mention, the back of the dress dips slightly, giving the dress a sexy-meets-elegant vibe.

Let’s see how Ari Fletcher, Melody S. Holt, and It Girl Ariel styled the dress:

Ari Fletcher wore the Albina Dyla x Ivy Showroom blue dress with $2,195 Jimmy Choo “Josefine” 100 crystal sandals, styled by Meech. She opted for a short curly hairdo along with a soft glam makeup look.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville producer Melody S. Holt was spied in the blue dress by Albina Dyla and Ivy Showroom, pairing it with crystal drop earrings and rings as her accessories. For hair, she went with a blonde highlighted wavy hairstyle. Her look was styled by Troy Clinton.

The It Girl online boutique founder Ariel posed in the featured blue sequin dress, accessorizing it with silver strappy heeled sandals. She wore her hair in a sleek bob style.

Would you rock this dress?

Photos: Bryan R. Cole / Will Sterling