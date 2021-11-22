The 2021 American Music Awards, or AMAs, is set to premiere on Sunday, November 21st with rapper Cardi B leading as this year’s host. For the award’s official red carpet rollout in Los Angeles, Cardi B grabbed everyone’s attention with her elegant black velvet halter-neck dress.
Cardi B wore a $3,200 Christian Siriano Fall 2021 velvet shimmer leopard cutout halter high-slit gown, styled by Kollin Carter. To go along with the stunning dress, she rocked a pair of Saint Laurent “Kate 105” crystal-embellished satin sandals and earrings matched with luscious body waves.
Photos: Getty