Following the prompt departure of Daniel Lee from Bottega Veneta, the Italian luxury fashion house has named Matthieu Blazy as the newest creative director, effective immediately.

Matthieu Blazy is no stranger to the Bottega Veneta team as he has been the brand’s RTW Design Director since last year. His previous positions include Menswear Designer of Raf Simons and Senior Designer at Céline. He has also worked with Maison Margiela and Calvin Klein during Raf Simons’ reign at the brand.

On the latest appointment, Leo Rongone, CEO of Bottega Veneta, expressed: “Matthieu Blazy is an extraordinarily talented individual, whom I am proud and excited to entrust with the creative helm of our luxury House. Bottega Veneta has always been equated with signature craftsmanship and distinctive creativity. Matthieu’s appointment will further enhance the modern relevance of our brand and accelerate our growth, while preserving the values that are at the core of Bottega Veneta.”

You can expect Matthieu Blazy’s first collection for Bottega Veneta in February 2022 during Milan Fashion Week.

Photos: Willy Vanderperre / Tyrone Lebon