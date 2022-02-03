Pantaboots are the next new Bomb accessory for a night out.
This idea is not new: Balenciaga debuted this look on their runway many seasons ago. But now, new houses like YSL and Gucci are hopping on, offering options via various fabrications and embellishments.
While the thorny issue of how to coordinate your waist to your pants might make these a manufacturing nightmare, the look is fashion gold. Expect to drop a minimum of $3,000 to achieve this look.
Would you wear them? Or could you see Rihanna or Beyoncé grabbing hold of a pair of these?
While you ponder, grab your YSL pair here , a Dolce & Gabbana pair here, and a Balenciaga pair here.
Images: @hera4president/@ishateria