Bomb_Accessories_Sophia_Webster_Vanessa_Butterfly_Decorated_Sandals

Butterflies are always closely connected with British based designer Sophia Webster.
The brand is well-known for its butterfly winged topped heels, decorated with vibrant colors, embellishments, embroidery or even feathers. Webster first designed her iconic pair of heels while in college and has since became signature to her brand.
These vivid neon apple green Vanessa sandals are an updated 2022 twist on Webster’s classic design. With multiple straps and a wrap-around ankle lace up design, these shoes are decorated with smaller butterflies. Priced at $795, Hot! Or Hmm…?