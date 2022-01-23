Bomb_Accessories_Gucci_Tulle_Gloves

Gloves have quickly become the latest must-have accessory that can turn your outfit up a notch and add touch of elegance. We’re not talking about your wooly mittens reserved only for when the temperature drops, we talking delicate, skin-baring sheer. Whether its’ short gloves, elbow length or full arm sleeves, these sexy accessories are now an all year round fashion statement.
Top of our wishlist are the Gucci Tulle gloves, covered in iconic GG embroidered detailing. A splurge at $620, and recently rocked by Saweetie, how would you style them? Shop them now on Gucci.com.
Got a fav style of gloves that you been wearing lately? Let us know in the comments below!