Beyoncé exuded femininity and elegance while vacationing in the Hamptons with her hubby Jay-Z, and the two looked dangerously in love.

Matching in white and black ensembles as they walked towards their luxury boat, one would perhaps think that they were on the run.

Queen B broke character from her Cowboy inspired outfits for a change, and opted for a $470 white Retrofete Limmey short dress that had a bustier top and A-line silhouette.

The “I’m That Girl” singer accessorized with a white and black bandana scarf, and white Miu Mia cat-eye shades that gave her ensemble a vintage vibe. Her red and white Bottega Veneta bandana bag was the moment.

Mirroring his wife, Jay-Z looked effortlessly cool in a white graphic tee, with black cropped trousers, and a white bucket hat as he smoked his cigar and enjoyed the scenery.

The Hip-Hop duo has been working extremely hard this year so it’s great to see them vacationing and enjoying one another company.

We also loved how their looks coordinated with each other, as it showed them to be in synchronicity. It’s great to see that Bonnie & Clyde’s chemistry is still there after all these years!

To Shop Beyonce’s look, Click Here!

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction