Bernice Burgos was getting ready to head out for the night in a head-turning edgy chic look. The model struck a pose in a eye-catching black top paired with Fashion Nova PU cargo trousers.
Bernice Burgos wore Fashion Nova’s $32.99 No Rules At Dawn PU Cargo Pant in black. She paired the leather-look trousers with a bold lace-up harness top, black platforms heels, and an Off-White handbag. Her jewelry pieces included bracelets, stud earrings, a pendant necklace, and watch.
Bernice’s No Rules At Dawn PU Cargo Pant are definitely on-trend for this Fall/Winter season. The trousers feature all the details of traditional cargo pants including multiple pockets and elastic ankle cuffs, opting for a stylish switch-up with its PU material. With such a fashionable item, you can dress it up or down depending on the occasion!
Thoughts?