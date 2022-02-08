You Ask, We Answer! @bonitaapplebum__69 says, “I think the Bag is Judith leiber but can I get the outfit details”

Ari Fletcher posed in a $450 Area top paired with Miu Miu jeans and a $4,695 Judith Leiber bag.

Her top is trimmed in cascading crystals.

Miu Miu’s attention to detail is highlighted at the waist of these mid-blue jeans, fitted with shimmering crystals that gives them a traditional feminine note. They’re shaped in Italy to a wide-leg silhouette with five pockets and the line’s logo embroidered at the back pocket.

Her sweet bubbly champagne bottle bag is covered in Austrian crystals.

Her top and jeans are sold out, but you can purchase her bag here.

Would you splurge?



📸IG/Reproduction