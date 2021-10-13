Antoniqua Brown, also known as Nique from “Nique and King” on YouTube, is always gracing the ‘gram with ultra-stylish looks! In a recent look, she appeared in a casual look featuring grey jeans from Fashion Nova.
Nique wore the Fashion Nova $39.99 Soho Side Split Skinny Jeans in grey. She paired the jeans with a white striped tie-front top and black PVC strap heels. For accessories, she went with a Saint Laurent black and white handbag and pendant necklace.
One of the main things that launched Fashion Nova into immense popularity was its wide array of jeans which catered to curvy women, providing the perfect fit for most. The Soho Side Split Skinny Jeans definitely show us why Fashion Nova has the “perfect jeans”, appearing as classic pair of denim pants with a trendy split ankle detail matched with a high waist and moderate stretch for comfort.
Thoughts? Shop the jeans here.