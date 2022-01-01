The Nigerian Born Alheri Ayuba Danjuma (Almera) was born in June 1997 into the family of Mr & Mrs Ayuba, she grew up and had her elementary education in Jos Plateau State Nigeria.

Almera as a child admired the likes of former Miss World Agbani Darego and former Face Of Africa Oluchi. She started to walk like them, her physique and embodiment portrays that of a “Beauty Queen”. At the age of 19 she ventured into modeling, worked as a run way model with local brands in Kaduna Nigeria. In 2019 at the “ SARAUNIYA BEAUTY PAGEANT”in Kaduna, Almera contested and won. She was crowned Miss Peace and Unity Arewa.

On completion of her one year reign, the beauty Queen relocated to Lagos State Nigeria to grow her modeling career. She has worked with many brands and the uniqueness in her style speaks volumes. Almera’s vision and goal is to be a role model to young girls, she’s an advocate for the girl child and has visited schools in the northern part of Nigeria encouraging education as well as donating learning kits and educational materials to them motivating them to stay devoted and focus. When interviewed, Almera also stated that she stands for social Justice and eradication of police brutality.

In 2020 during “End Sars Protest” in Nigeria, Almera was in wall front on the protest movement lending her voice.

A gallant Queen that will walk the runway, and stun in Gucci dress, alongside her Hermes bag always leaving a fashion statement that whatever brand she wears a perfect choice for women. A pair of “BeeforBee” swimsuit is every girl’s go-to summer outfit. BeeforBee is creatively designed and exclusively a brand by yours truly Almera.

Almera could be said to be the most beautiful model in Africa right now, having thrived in her career as a model, she now features as a fashion icon and a creative director. She’s featured as a leading model in hit records like “ CKAY’S LOVE NWANTITI , MONALISA BY LOJAY alongside SARZ among others. She is currently signed to Brave Men an entertainment company ran by Mr. Peter Akoro also known as Brave Peter/ Brave OG. Almera Alheri Ayuba is not just a model but a triple threat in her industry.

By Otovwe Ogbeche.

