All of the Looks From Saweetie and Doja Cat’s ‘Best Friend’ Video: Custom Green and Red Dapper Dan x Gucci Sets, L.O.C.A and Laroxx Tweed Outfits, Pink and Blue Angel Brinks Velour Suits, + More!

Saweetie and Doja Cat have teamed up and brought some good vibes along with them in their latest video for their song “Best Friend”. The video serves as the ultimate girls night song, diminishing toxic masculinity and advocating for women empowerment and feminism. Not to mention, the visual would not be complete without a slew of fashions from the two artists.

From coordinating sets to vibrant standalone looks, Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene of Saweetie and Doja Cat’s “Best Friend” video and we’ve got details on all of the looks:

Saweetie and Doja Cat were spotted in custom Dapper Dan x Gucci sets in their latest video for their song “Best Friend”.

Saweetie posed with Doja Cat behind the scenes of their video in a custom tweed outfit by L.O.C.A. Saweetie’s look also included Anabela Chan necklace, Le Vian rings, KALLATI earrings, and Jimmy Choo shoes. Doja Cat’s tweed look was by Laroxx look and featured accessories from Burberry, Chanel, and Ashley Williams.

Doja Cat wore a Ludovic de Saint Sernin Swarovski crystal rainbow halter top from their SS21 collection paired with a custom g-string by The Disco Daddy x Minimale Animale, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and Versace sunglasses.

Doja Cat was spotted in custom Laroxx hoodie and Natasha Zinko patchwork flare jeans.

Doja Cat rocked a full look by ROSAMOSARIO for the “Best Friend” video with Saweetie.

Doja Cat posed in a custom Laroxx two-piece denim set and Loree Rodkin jewelry.

Saweetie and Doja Cat wore pink and blue coordinating velour “Best Friend” jacket and short sets by Angel Brinks.

Doja Cat posed in a cutout mesh custom set by Laroxx.

Saweetie wore a full custom crystal chain look by Laurel DeWitt.

Saweetie was spotted in a custom orange crystal cage suit by Bryan Hearns in the “Best Friend” video.

Explore more visuals below:

Doja Cat’s glam including styling by Brett Alan Nelson, hair by JStayReady, makeup by Adam Burrell, and nails by @sacciadidthat.

Saweetie’s glam included styling by Bryon Javar, makeup by Deanna Paley, and hair by @iamkiing_1.

Photography by @brandonalmengo and Adam Burrell

Thoughts on the visual and looks?