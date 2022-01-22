Alexis Skyy was spotted in the 305, aka Miami, where she rocked a chic outfit while out and about in the city. The TV personality was all smiles in a beige sweater skirt set from Fashion Nova.
Alexis Skyy wore Fashion Nova’s $44.99 Mayra Skirt Set in taupe. The set features an off-shoulder knotted twist-front top and high waist mini skirt in a sweater knit material. Also, sizes range up to XL for this co-ord.
Alexis paired the set with black oversized sunglasses and gold Chanel slide sandals.
Thoughts? Shop the set here.