Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul attended this past weekend All star weekend festivities. The couple sat court side while enjoying a game of basketball.

Image credit: Getty

The entertainer was spotted in a $14,700 Alaia calf leather leopard and lynx print coat and a $2,450 matching dress. The coat has a wide tailored collar; piped pockets, lined with raw silk.

She matched the coat with a $2,405 mini, leopard stretch dress. The piece has a high neckline and long sleeves.

This Bomb look was styled by Jamie Mizrahi.

Grab her coat at Net a Porter and her dress at Neiman Marcus.

What do you think of Adele’s courtside style?

Image credit: Getty images