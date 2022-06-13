At multiple locations around the world, designers showed their Resort 2023 collections between May 30th and June 10th! Many styles were trending, but some more indispensable than others to attain fashion-forward status with the most ease. Here are five essentials to elevate your vacation attire this summer as seen at Chanel, Moschino, Givenchy, Gucci and Diesel!

Rainbow scale

Where it all over or in moderation. Just make sure you’re wearing it this season to be ahead of the trend and show your free-spirited side!

Photo: Marcus Mam, Courtesy of Moschino

Photo – Chanel Resort 2023: Carlo Scarpato

Similar look: $325 BRUCE GLEN RAINBOW CHECK SILK SLIP DRESS

Make it strapless

Nothing says ‘vacay’ like a strapless top or dress! Not only is it effortless, the no-straps style has an understated sex appeal baring shoulders and collarbones.

Photo: Courtesy of Diesel

Photo: Courtesy of Givenchy

Gloved up

Slip on a pair of fingerless or short gloves during your dinner outings while on vacation this season! This accessory is making a major comeback for 2023.

Photo – Gucci Resort 2023: Salvatore Dragone

Photo – Louis Vuitton Resort 2023: Isidore Montag

Low-rise midi skirts

We may love a mini, and even a maxi, but the midi is the way to go for 2023 resort wear. For the ultimate midi update, opt for a low rise option.

Photo: Courtesy of Diesel

Photo: Courtesy of Givenchy

Flower power

There was certainly a hint of the ’70s at the Resort 2023 fashion shows this year, so trust and believe that a good floral moment will not lead you astray.

Photo: Marcus Mam, Courtesy of Moschino

Photo – Resort 2023: Carlo Scarpato

Similar look: $295 ARIANNE ELMY FLORAL GOOD LUCK PARTY DRESS IN IVORY CREAM

Main Image: Marcus Mam, Salvatore Dragone, Courtesy of Diesel