Bombshells, now that spring has sprung, summer is right around the corner! Its getting hotter with each day and the days are getting longer, so it’s only fair that we go over some quick and easy spring trends that you can easily carry into the summer days. Fashion Bomb Daily has analyzed the runways and sussed out with the celebs are rocking to help you out in the wardrobe department! Here are 5 spring trends to incorporate into your everyday style that will easily transition into summer:

Sunset Tones

The color palette of the season is flashing with hot yellow, neon orange, pastel pinks and dusty lilacs. Just about any hue you’d find in a glorious evening sunset! These warm romantic tones ensure you to be on trend and never fading in the background. You can wear them easily for literally any occasion, use them as accents through accessories or go monochrome with it to make a statement! The choice is yours.

Similar look: $22 Fashion Nova Only Luxe Satin Maxi Dress in Orange

Varsity Everything

Even though the temperature is rising, sometimes it gets a little chilly out. Not to worry, you’ll be well shielded from that gust of wind with a varsity jacket! These bad boys are making a major comeback lately, as seen on Cardi B and Ashanti.

Photo: Shareif

Get the look: $3,346 Rhude Grand Prix Varsity Jacket in Blue And White

Micro Minis

As part of the Y2K movement, micro minis are a thing! Embrace the return of the short skirt and take this opportunity to show off those long legs, à la Lori Harvey.

Similar Look: $195 Bruce Glen Micro Mini Multicoloured Jean Skirt

Cut-Outs and Illusion Mesh

Cut-outs are fun – they can effortlessly be styling into your swimwear, but you can also rock them on the day-to-day for an edgier look. Justine Skye looked absolutely incredible in this 1xBlue outfit!

Get the look: $350 1xBlue 1xGold Stripe Top

Stripes

Next up, stripes! They’re easy to wear and can be very flattering to the figure, so use them wisely! Surely you have some in your closet already, but to bring your stripe game up to speed go for multicolored stripes or diagonal ones. Better yet, do both just like Ashanti!

Get the look: $792 JW Anderson Stripe-Pattern Long-Sleeve Dress

Which of these trends will you be wearing this spring/summer?

Main Image: IG/Reproduction