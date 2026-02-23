Rev. Jesse Jackson, Civil Rights Leader and Founder of Operation PUSH, Passes Away at 84

Rev. Jesse Jackson, a civil rights leader, Baptist minister, and founder of Operation PUSH and the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, has passed away at 84, his family confirmed.

Born in Greenville, South Carolina, Jackson rose to national prominence during the Civil Rights Movement, marching alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and advocating for racial equality, voting rights, and economic justice. After King’s assassination in 1968, Jackson continued organizing and mobilizing communities across the country, focusing on expanding opportunities for Black Americans and other marginalized groups.

In 1971, he founded Operation PUSH (People United to Save Humanity), an organization dedicated to improving economic conditions in Black communities through corporate accountability, education initiatives, and voter registration drives. He later established the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, broadening his mission to build a multiracial political movement centered on social and economic justice.

Jackson made history as one of the first Black candidates to mount serious campaigns for the presidency of the United States. He ran in 1984 and 1988, helping to expand the electorate and encouraging greater political participation among minority communities. His campaigns emphasized coalition-building and introduced issues of economic inequality and civil rights into mainstream political discourse.

In recognition of his decades of advocacy and leadership, Jackson received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, one of the nation’s highest civilian honors. Throughout his life, he remained a vocal advocate for peace, voting rights, labor rights, and international human rights causes.

Rev. Jesse Jackson’s legacy is defined by his commitment to justice and his enduring call to “keep hope alive,” a message that resonated across generations and helped shape modern American politics.

He leaves behind a lasting imprint on the fight for equality and a movement that continues in his name.

📸: Courtesy/Archive