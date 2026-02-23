You Ask, We Answer #MostRequested: Chrissy Lampkin in a $5,990 Maison Alaïa Leather Jacket, $285 Samaria Leah Jeans, and Alaia Zebra Suede Clear Platform Booties

You ask, we answer #mostrequested! Readers flooded our inbox for the details on Chrissy Lampkin’s courtside look. @5star_hollywood asked, “Can we get the deets on this outfit please 🙏🏾” @marridosubmu_lige added, “Can you please tell me where the jeans came from that Chrissy is wearing?” @__mainy typed, “Cover this look please.” @lalagabor wrote, “Hey FBD, Can you please tell me where these boots are from?!?😩❤️”

Chrissy Lampkin stepped out stylishly at a basketball game in a $5,990 leather jacket by Maison Alaïa. She paired the structured outerwear with $285 Leah jeans by Samaria Leah, known for their sculpted, high-rise fit and clean denim finish.

On her feet, she wore Alaïa’s Zebra Suede Clear Platform Booties (sold out), a bold silhouette that combines printed suede with a transparent heel detail. She accessorized with $450 Cartier Vendome Santos sunglasses and carried a $14,900 Limited Edition Hermès Shoulder Birkin 42 JPG in Noir Clemence leather with palladium hardware.

The mix of luxury staples and statement footwear made for a coordinated courtside moment that had readers asking for every detail.

Hot! Or Hmm..?

📸: IG/Reproduction